Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS.L)
HILS.L on London Stock Exchange
1,280.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
1,280.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
1,280.00
1,280.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
111,064
111,064
52-wk High
1,480.00
1,480.00
52-wk Low
1,002.00
1,002.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jock Lennox
|60
|2017
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Derek Muir
|56
|2007
|Group Chief Executive, Executive Director
|
Mark Pegler
|48
|2008
|Group Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Alex Henderson
|2015
|Group Company Secretary
|
Alan Giddins
|2017
|Senior Non-Executive Independent Director
