Edition:
United Kingdom

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (HILS.L)

HILS.L on London Stock Exchange

1,280.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
1,280.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
111,064
52-wk High
1,480.00
52-wk Low
1,002.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jock Lennox

60 2017 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Derek Muir

56 2007 Group Chief Executive, Executive Director

Mark Pegler

48 2008 Group Finance Director, Executive Director

Alex Henderson

2015 Group Company Secretary

Alan Giddins

2017 Senior Non-Executive Independent Director
Hill & Smith Holdings PLC News

Market Views

