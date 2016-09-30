Edition:
Hapag Lloyd AG (HLAG.DE)

HLAG.DE on Xetra

35.92EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.25 (+0.72%)
Prev Close
€35.66
Open
€35.51
Day's High
€36.15
Day's Low
€35.23
Volume
84,295
Avg. Vol
124,585
52-wk High
€40.20
52-wk Low
€16.83

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Michael Behrendt

66 2014 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Rolf Habben Jansen

50 2014 Chairman of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer

Christine Behle

2016 First Deputy Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative

Oscar Eduardo Hasbun Martinez

48 2016 Second Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Nicolas Burr Garcia de la Huerta

41 2015 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board
Hapag Lloyd AG News

