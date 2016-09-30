Edition:
HELLA GmbH & Co KgaA (HLE.DE)

HLE.DE on Xetra

51.58EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.04 (-0.08%)
Prev Close
€51.62
Open
€51.59
Day's High
€51.75
Day's Low
€51.33
Volume
141,273
Avg. Vol
184,577
52-wk High
€53.56
52-wk Low
€32.10

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Michael Hoffmann-Becking

2004 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Rolf Breidenbach

President, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board

Alfons Eilers

2007 First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative

Juergen Behrend

67

Markus Bannert

Member of the Management Board
HELLA GmbH & Co KgaA News

