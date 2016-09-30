Edition:
United Kingdom

High Liner Foods Inc (HLF.TO)

HLF.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

14.17CAD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.04 (-0.28%)
Prev Close
$14.21
Open
$14.28
Day's High
$14.28
Day's Low
$13.85
Volume
62,411
Avg. Vol
45,718
52-wk High
$27.62
52-wk Low
$13.37

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Henry Demone

63 2017 Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer

David Hennigar

2015 Vice Chairman of the Board, Lead Director

Paul Jewer

2014 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President

Peter Brown

2014 President and Chief Operating Officer – U.S. Operations

Mario Marino

2008 President and Chief Operating Officer - Canadian Operations
» More People

High Liner Foods Inc News