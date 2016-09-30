High Liner Foods Inc (HLF.TO)
HLF.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
14.17CAD
8:59pm BST
14.17CAD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.04 (-0.28%)
$-0.04 (-0.28%)
Prev Close
$14.21
$14.21
Open
$14.28
$14.28
Day's High
$14.28
$14.28
Day's Low
$13.85
$13.85
Volume
62,411
62,411
Avg. Vol
45,718
45,718
52-wk High
$27.62
$27.62
52-wk Low
$13.37
$13.37
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Henry Demone
|63
|2017
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
David Hennigar
|2015
|Vice Chairman of the Board, Lead Director
|
Paul Jewer
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Peter Brown
|2014
|President and Chief Operating Officer – U.S. Operations
|
Mario Marino
|2008
|President and Chief Operating Officer - Canadian Operations