Edition:
United Kingdom

Halma PLC (HLMA.L)

HLMA.L on London Stock Exchange

1,163.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
1,163.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
744,548
52-wk High
1,187.70
52-wk Low
879.50

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Paul Walker

59 2013 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Andrew Williams

2005 Chief Executive, Executive Director

Kevin Thompson

55 1998 Finance Director, Executive Director

Adam Meyers

51 2014 Sector Chief Executive - Medical, Executive Director

Charles Dubois

47 2014 Sector Chief Executive - Environmental and Analysis
Halma PLC News

Market Views

