Edition:
United Kingdom

Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd (HMFC.NS)

HMFC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

29.95INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.40 (+4.90%)
Prev Close
Rs28.55
Open
Rs28.70
Day's High
Rs29.95
Day's Low
Rs28.55
Volume
13,323,458
Avg. Vol
12,624,340
52-wk High
Rs35.95
52-wk Low
Rs11.00

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Mahendra Shukla

82 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Manoj Baid

2014 Compliance Officer, Associate Vice-President - Corporate, Company Secretary

Mahendra Nahata

55 Managing Director, Executive Director

D. Gupta

Member - Key Management Personnel

Rajiv Sharma

2014 Director - Nominee of IDBI Bank Limited
» More People

Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd News