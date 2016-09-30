Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd (HMFC.NS)
HMFC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
29.95INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs1.40 (+4.90%)
Prev Close
Rs28.55
Open
Rs28.70
Day's High
Rs29.95
Day's Low
Rs28.55
Volume
13,323,458
Avg. Vol
12,624,340
52-wk High
Rs35.95
52-wk Low
Rs11.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mahendra Shukla
|82
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Manoj Baid
|2014
|Compliance Officer, Associate Vice-President - Corporate, Company Secretary
|
Mahendra Nahata
|55
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
D. Gupta
|Member - Key Management Personnel
|
Rajiv Sharma
|2014
|Director - Nominee of IDBI Bank Limited
- BRIEF-Himachal Futuristic Communications gets purchase order worth 5.58 bln rupees from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd
- BRIEF-Himachal Futuristic Communications says co is no longer under corporate debt restructuring mechanism
- BRIEF-India's Himachal Futuristic Communications June-qtr profit falls
- BRIEF-India's Himachal Futuristic Communications approves allotment of NCDs