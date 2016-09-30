Himatsingka Seide Ltd (HMSD.NS)
HMSD.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
365.70INR
10:59am BST
365.70INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs11.05 (+3.12%)
Rs11.05 (+3.12%)
Prev Close
Rs354.65
Rs354.65
Open
Rs354.85
Rs354.85
Day's High
Rs370.00
Rs370.00
Day's Low
Rs354.85
Rs354.85
Volume
205,682
205,682
Avg. Vol
174,078
174,078
52-wk High
Rs400.00
Rs400.00
52-wk Low
Rs231.50
Rs231.50
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Dinesh Himatsingka
|2016
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Shrikant Himatsingka
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director
|
K. Rangaraj
|2017
|President – Finance, Group Chief Financial Officer
|
Giuseppe Bellora
|2013
|President of Giuseppe Bellora SpA
|
Y. R. Wilson Doss
|53
|2013
|President – Corporate HR (India)