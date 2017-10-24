Henkel AG & Co KgaA (HNKG_p.DE)
HNKG_p.DE on Xetra
115.85EUR
24 Oct 2017
115.85EUR
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-0.05 (-0.04%)
€-0.05 (-0.04%)
Prev Close
€115.90
€115.90
Open
€115.60
€115.60
Day's High
€116.05
€116.05
Day's Low
€115.55
€115.55
Volume
49,344
49,344
Avg. Vol
472,199
472,199
52-wk High
€129.90
€129.90
52-wk Low
€105.25
€105.25
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Simone Bagel-Trah
|48
|2009
|Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board
|
Hans Van Bylen
|56
|2016
|Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Winfried Zander
|63
|Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative
|
Carsten Knobel
|48
|2013
|Member of the Management Board, Executive Vice President - Finance, Purchasing, Integrated Business Solutions
|
Kathrin Menges
|52
|2011
|Member of the Management Board, Executive Vice President of Human Resources and Infrastructure Services