Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL.NS)
HPCL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
467.00INR
10:59am BST
467.00INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs7.90 (+1.72%)
Rs7.90 (+1.72%)
Prev Close
Rs459.10
Rs459.10
Open
Rs461.00
Rs461.00
Day's High
Rs469.15
Rs469.15
Day's Low
Rs453.10
Rs453.10
Volume
2,743,553
2,743,553
Avg. Vol
4,834,706
4,834,706
52-wk High
Rs492.80
Rs492.80
52-wk Low
Rs269.30
Rs269.30
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mukesh Surana
|55
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Jayalakshmi Ramaswamy
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Finance Director, Whole-Time Director
|
Vikram Gulati
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer – Prize Petroleum Company Ltd
|
Shyam Mustyalwar
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer – Mumbai Avn Fuel Farm Pvt. Ltd
|
K. Radhakrishnan
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer – Hindustan Colas Ltd