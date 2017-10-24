Hutchison Port Holdings Trust (HPHT.SI)
HPHT.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore
0.44USD
24 Oct 2017
0.44USD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.01 (-2.20%)
$-0.01 (-2.20%)
Prev Close
$0.46
$0.46
Open
$0.46
$0.46
Day's High
$0.46
$0.46
Day's Low
$0.44
$0.44
Volume
35,578,300
35,578,300
Avg. Vol
14,709,747
14,709,747
52-wk High
$0.49
$0.49
52-wk Low
$0.38
$0.38
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kin Ning Fok
|65
|2011
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Trustee-Manager
|
Lui Fai Yim
|54
|2012
|Chief Executive Officer of Trustee-Manager
|
Tung-Wan Lee
|47
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Investor Relations Officer of Trustee-Manager
|
Sing Chi Ip
|63
|2011
|Executive Director of Trustee-Manager
|
Hing Man Lam
|2013
|Managing Director of Yantian International Container Terminals