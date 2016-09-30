Hermes International SCA (HRMS.PA)
HRMS.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
434.30EUR
3:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
€1.25 (+0.29%)
Prev Close
€433.05
Open
€434.10
Day's High
€438.85
Day's Low
€433.70
Volume
40,883
Avg. Vol
68,885
52-wk High
€468.30
52-wk Low
€363.65
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Eric de Seynes
|57
|2011
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Axel Dumas
|47
|2013
|Co-Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Henri-Louis Bauer
|2012
|Co-Chief Executive Officer, Representative of Emile Hermes SARL
|
Monique Cohen
|61
|2014
|Independent Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Dominique Senequier
|64
|Independent Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board
