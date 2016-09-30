Hero MotoCorp Ltd (HROM.BO)
HROM.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
3,768.00INR
10:57am BST
3,768.00INR
10:57am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-22.40 (-0.59%)
Rs-22.40 (-0.59%)
Prev Close
Rs3,790.40
Rs3,790.40
Open
Rs3,751.00
Rs3,751.00
Day's High
Rs3,802.95
Rs3,802.95
Day's Low
Rs3,743.65
Rs3,743.65
Volume
4,710
4,710
Avg. Vol
56,351
56,351
52-wk High
Rs4,200.00
Rs4,200.00
52-wk Low
Rs2,844.40
Rs2,844.40
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Pawan Munjal
|2015
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director
|
Niranjan Gupta
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Sanjay Jorapur
|Chief Human Resource Officer
|
Vikram Kasbekar
|2015
|Senior Vice President - Head - Operations and Supply Chain
|
Markus Braunsperger
|Chief Technology Officer