Edition:
United Kingdom

Harte Gold Corp (HRT.TO)

HRT.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

0.50CAD
8:57pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.03 (-5.66%)
Prev Close
$0.53
Open
$0.53
Day's High
$0.53
Day's Low
$0.50
Volume
210,049
Avg. Vol
286,320
52-wk High
$0.87
52-wk Low
$0.25

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Stephen Roman

2009 Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer

Rein Lehari

Chief Financial Officer

Timothy Campbell

Vice President, Corporate Secretary

George Flach

2009 Vice President - Exploration, Director

Roger Emdin

2015 Vice President - Projects
» More People

Harte Gold Corp News