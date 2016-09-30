Heroux Devtek Inc (HRX.TO)
HRX.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
14.30CAD
8:56pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Real Raymond
|67
|2014
|Chairman of the Board
|
Gilles Labbe
|60
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Stephane Arsenault
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Martin Brassard
|2014
|Chief Operating Officer, Vice President
|
Real Belanger
|2013
|Executive Vice President - Business Development and Special Projects
- CANADA STOCKS--TSX futures near flat after oil prices drop
- BRIEF-Fonds de solidarité says granted Héroux-Devtek a $50 mln loan for acquisition of Compana Espanola de Sistemas Aeronauticos
- BRIEF-Heroux-Devtek to buy Cesa in a $205 mln deal
- UPDATE 1-Canada mulls buying used Boeing fighter jets from Australia
- BRIEF-Heroux Devtek reports Q1 earnings per share C$0.11