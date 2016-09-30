Edition:
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (HR_u.TO)

HR_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

21.60CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.01 (+0.05%)
Prev Close
$21.59
Open
$21.63
Day's High
$21.66
Day's Low
$21.48
Volume
236,945
Avg. Vol
438,338
52-wk High
$23.68
52-wk Low
$20.17

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Ronald Rutman

64 2014 Independent Chairman of the Board of Trustee

Thomas Hofstedter

63 1996 President, Chief Executive Officer, Trustee

Larry Froom

2006 Chief Financial Officer

Philippe Lapointe

Chief Operating Officer - Lantower Residential

Nathan Uhr

2011 Chief Operating Officer
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust News

