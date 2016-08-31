Edition:
United Kingdom

HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBA.L)

HSBA.L on London Stock Exchange

743.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
743.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
23,340,780
52-wk High
772.00
52-wk Low
588.30

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Mark Tucker

59 2017 Non-Executive Group Chairman of the Board

Stuart Gulliver

57 2016 Group Chief Executive, Executive Director

Iain Mackay

55 2010 Group Finance Director, Executive Director

Andy Maguire

50 2015 Group Chief Operating Officer, Group Managing Director

Marc Moses

59 2014 Group Chief Risk Officer, Executive Director
HSBC Holdings PLC News

Market Views

