Husky Energy Inc (HSE.TO)
HSE.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
15.78CAD
9:00pm BST
15.78CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.03 (+0.19%)
$0.03 (+0.19%)
Prev Close
$15.75
$15.75
Open
$15.76
$15.76
Day's High
$15.89
$15.89
Day's Low
$15.74
$15.74
Volume
413,474
413,474
Avg. Vol
850,374
850,374
52-wk High
$17.42
$17.42
52-wk Low
$13.39
$13.39
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kin Ning Fok
|65
|Co-Chairman of the Board
|
Victor Li
|51
|Co-Chairman of the Board
|
Robert Peabody
|2016
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
William Shurniak
|84
|Independent Deputy Chairman of the Board
|
Jonathan McKenzie
|49
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
