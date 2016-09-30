Edition:
HSIL Ltd (HSNT.NS)

HSNT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

422.35INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-7.45 (-1.73%)
Prev Close
Rs429.80
Open
Rs429.90
Day's High
Rs434.50
Day's Low
Rs421.05
Volume
40,018
Avg. Vol
94,854
52-wk High
Rs478.00
52-wk Low
Rs273.20

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Rajendra Somany

77 Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Sandeep Sikka

2015 Chief Financial Officer

Payal Puri

Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Sandip Somany

51 Joint Managing Director, Executive Director

Sumita Somany

48 2015 Non-executive Non-Independent Director
HSIL Ltd News

