Edition:
United Kingdom

Holdsport Ltd (HSPJ.J)

HSPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

6,379.00ZAc
2:25pm BST
Change (% chg)

119.00 (+1.90%)
Prev Close
6,260.00
Open
6,250.00
Day's High
6,400.00
Day's Low
6,221.00
Volume
31,525
Avg. Vol
112,564
52-wk High
7,300.00
52-wk Low
5,502.00

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Syd Muller

68 2007 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Kevin Hodgson

46 2006 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Cobus Loubser

40 2011 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Stuart Young

2016 Chief Executive Officer - Wholesale Division

Bradley Moritz

43 2016 Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director
» More People

Holdsport Ltd News

» More HSPJ.J News