HomeServe PLC (HSV.L)
HSV.L on London Stock Exchange
850.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
850.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
850.00
850.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
325,867
325,867
52-wk High
856.50
856.50
52-wk Low
504.50
504.50
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
John Gibson
|64
|2010
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Richard Harpin
|51
|2004
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
David Bower
|41
|2017
|Chief Financial Officer, Director
|
Martin Bennett
|47
|2014
|Chief Executive Officer of the UK Business, Executive Director
|
Tom Rusin
|47
|2017
|Executive Director, Chief Executive Officer of HomeServe USA
