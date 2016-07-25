Edition:
United Kingdom

Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L)

HSX.L on London Stock Exchange

1,368.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
1,368.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
575,432
52-wk High
1,378.20
52-wk Low
978.00

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Robert Childs

65 2013 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Bronislaw Masojada

55 2006 Group Chief Executive, Executive Director

Hamayou Akbar Hussain

44 2016 Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Ben Walter

Chief Executive Officer of Hiscox USA

Steve Langan

Chief Executive Officer of Hiscox Insurance Company, Chief Marketing Officer
» More People

Hiscox Ltd News

» More HSX.L News

Market Views

» More HSX.L Market Views