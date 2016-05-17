Hunting PLC (HTG.L)
HTG.L on London Stock Exchange
456.70GBp
23 Oct 2017
456.70GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
456.70
456.70
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
519,737
519,737
52-wk High
650.00
650.00
52-wk Low
376.50
376.50
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
John Glick
|2017
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Dennis Proctor
|61
|
Arthur Johnson
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Peter Rose
|55
|2013
|Finance Director, Executive Director
|
Ben Willey
|2013
|Company Secretary
- Does Hunting plc's profit warning spell good news for BP plc and Royal Dutch Shell plc?
- Which is the best oil bet: BP plc, Tullow Oil plc or Hunting plc?
- Should you buy last week's losers Rio Tinto plc (-7%), N Brown Group plc (-9%) and Hunting plc (-24%)?
- Will BHP Billiton plc, Hunting plc and John Wood Group plc rise 50% this year?
- Can Hunting plc (+39%), The Weir Group plc (+28%) & Amec Foster Wheeler plc (+22%) Continue To Beat The FTSE 100?
- Does Recent Weakness Make BHP Billiton plc, Hunting plc & Restaurant Group PLC Screaming Buys?