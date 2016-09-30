HT Media Ltd (HTML.NS)
HTML.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
102.45INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.75 (-0.73%)
Prev Close
Rs103.20
Open
Rs103.50
Day's High
Rs104.00
Day's Low
Rs102.35
Volume
526,452
Avg. Vol
484,712
52-wk High
Rs108.90
52-wk Low
Rs68.90
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Shobhana Bhartia
|57
|2008
|Executive Chairman of the Board, Editorial Director
|
Rajiv Verma
|52
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer
|
Piyush Gupta
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Dinesh Mittal
|2016
|Chief Compliance Officer, General Counsel, Whole Time Director, Secretary
|
Priyavrat Bhartia
|40
|2015
|Non-Executive Director
- BRIEF-India's HT Media Sept-qtr consol profit more than doubles
- BRIEF-Gitanjali Gems to issue fully-convertible debentures to HT Media on preferential basis
- BRIEF-India's HT Media seeks shareholders' nod to offer NCDs aggregating upto INR 4 bln
- BRIEF-HT Media seeks shareholders' nod for subscriptions to NCDs
- BRIEF-HT Media buys 49 pct of share capital of IESPL