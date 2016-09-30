Edition:
United Kingdom

Havells India Ltd (HVEL.NS)

HVEL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

503.40INR
11:10am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-38.05 (-7.03%)
Prev Close
Rs541.45
Open
Rs536.90
Day's High
Rs536.90
Day's Low
Rs499.50
Volume
6,279,584
Avg. Vol
1,198,981
52-wk High
Rs564.60
52-wk Low
Rs302.80

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Anil Gupta

47 2014 Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Rajesh Gupta

59 Group Chief Financial Officer, Director - Finance, Non-Independent Executive Director

Sanjay Gupta

2016 Compliance Officer, Vice President, Company Secretary

Ameet Gupta

Whole-time Director

Puneet Bhatia

Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
» More People

Havells India Ltd News

» More HVEL.NS News