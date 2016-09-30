Havells India Ltd (HVEL.NS)
HVEL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
503.40INR
11:10am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Anil Gupta
|47
|2014
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Rajesh Gupta
|59
|Group Chief Financial Officer, Director - Finance, Non-Independent Executive Director
|
Sanjay Gupta
|2016
|Compliance Officer, Vice President, Company Secretary
|
Ameet Gupta
|Whole-time Director
|
Puneet Bhatia
|Non-Independent Non-Executive Director