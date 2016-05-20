Edition:
United Kingdom

Howden Joinery Group PLC (HWDN.L)

HWDN.L on London Stock Exchange

407.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
407.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,573,915
52-wk High
479.50
52-wk Low
344.98

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Richard Pennycook

53 2016 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Matthew Ingle

2005 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Mark Robson

2014 Deputy Chief Executive, Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

Theresa Keating

2014 Group Finance Director

Clive Cockburn

2016 Chief Information Officer
Howden Joinery Group PLC News

Market Views

