High Arctic Energy Services Inc (HWO.TO)
HWO.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
4.02CAD
9:00pm BST
4.02CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.11 (-2.66%)
$-0.11 (-2.66%)
Prev Close
$4.13
$4.13
Open
$4.10
$4.10
Day's High
$4.10
$4.10
Day's Low
$3.99
$3.99
Volume
122,197
122,197
Avg. Vol
67,800
67,800
52-wk High
$6.27
$6.27
52-wk Low
$3.61
$3.61
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Michael Binnion
|2017
|Independent Chairman of the Board, Acting President and Chief Executive Officer
|
Brian Peters
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Michael Maguire
|2013
|Vice President - International Operations
|
Shannon Matthyssen
|2012
|Corporate Secretary, Corporate Controller
|
Daniel Beaulieu
|2013
|Chief Operating Officer, Canada
- BRIEF-High Arctic announces normal course issuer bid
- BRIEF-High Arctic reports Q2 earnings per share C$0.09
- BRIEF-High Arctic announces executive resignation and appointment of new director
- BRIEF-High Arctic provides update on Papua New Guinea activities
- BRIEF-High Arctic reports Q1 revenue c$64.8 million