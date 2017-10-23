Hypermarcas SA (HYPE3.SA)
HYPE3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
33.80BRL
23 Oct 2017
33.80BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.30 (-0.88%)
R$ -0.30 (-0.88%)
Prev Close
R$ 34.10
R$ 34.10
Open
R$ 34.18
R$ 34.18
Day's High
R$ 34.59
R$ 34.59
Day's Low
R$ 33.63
R$ 33.63
Volume
2,336,000
2,336,000
Avg. Vol
2,135,377
2,135,377
52-wk High
R$ 35.21
R$ 35.21
52-wk Low
R$ 23.71
R$ 23.71
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Joao Alves de Queiroz
|64
|Chairman of the Board
|
Claudio Bergamo dos Santos
|51
|2007
|Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board, Director
|
Martim Prado Mattos
|36
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Chief Controllership Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Vivian Karina Trujillo Angiolucci
|36
|2016
|Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Executive Board
|
Breno Toledo Pires de Oliveira
|41
|2011
|Investor Relations Officer, Member of the Executive Board
- Brazil's Hypermarcas quarterly profit rises 10.5 percent
- Brazil's Hypermarcas quarterly profit rises 10.5 percent
- UPDATE 2-Coty profit and sales beat as acquisitions pay off; shares jump
- Brazil's Hypermarcas first-quarter profit falls 81 percent
- Brazil's Hypermarcas first-quarter profit falls 81 pct