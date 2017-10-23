Edition:
United Kingdom

Hypermarcas SA (HYPE3.SA)

HYPE3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

33.80BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.30 (-0.88%)
Prev Close
R$ 34.10
Open
R$ 34.18
Day's High
R$ 34.59
Day's Low
R$ 33.63
Volume
2,336,000
Avg. Vol
2,135,377
52-wk High
R$ 35.21
52-wk Low
R$ 23.71

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Joao Alves de Queiroz

64 Chairman of the Board

Claudio Bergamo dos Santos

51 2007 Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board, Director

Martim Prado Mattos

36 2014 Chief Financial Officer, Chief Controllership Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Vivian Karina Trujillo Angiolucci

36 2016 Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Breno Toledo Pires de Oliveira

41 2011 Investor Relations Officer, Member of the Executive Board
Hypermarcas SA News

