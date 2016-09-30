Edition:
United Kingdom

Hyprop Investments Ltd (HYPJ.J)

HYPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

10,691.00ZAc
2:26pm BST
Change (% chg)

-67.00 (-0.62%)
Prev Close
10,758.00
Open
10,770.00
Day's High
10,770.00
Day's Low
10,604.00
Volume
371,915
Avg. Vol
537,778
52-wk High
13,545.00
52-wk Low
10,400.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Gavin Tipper

51 2013 Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board

Pieter Prinsloo

51 2011 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

Laurence Cohen

43 2005 Finance Director, Executive Director

Wayne Abegglen

49 2011 Regional Executive, Cape Town

Lynda Burger

2016 Regional Executive
Hyprop Investments Ltd News