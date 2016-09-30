Edition:
United Kingdom

Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc (IAG.TO)

IAG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

58.18CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.16 (+0.28%)
Prev Close
$58.02
Open
$57.99
Day's High
$58.66
Day's Low
$57.99
Volume
112,609
Avg. Vol
166,848
52-wk High
$59.41
52-wk Low
$48.74

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jocelyne Bourgon

66 2017 Chairman of the Board

Yvon Charest

60 2000 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Rene Chabot

2015 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Chief Actuary

Francis McGuire

65 2017 President of Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

Michel Tremblay

2012 Executive Vice President, Chief Investment Officer
