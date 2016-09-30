Edition:
United Kingdom

Itissalat Al Maghrib Ste SA (IAM.CS)

IAM.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange

135.95MAD
3:31pm BST
Change (% chg)

null-0.05 (-0.04%)
Prev Close
null136.00
Open
null136.00
Day's High
null136.00
Day's Low
null135.70
Volume
5,092
Avg. Vol
90,707
52-wk High
null162.50
52-wk Low
null129.10

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Mohamed Boussaid

52 2013 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Abdulsalam Ahizoune

62 2001 Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer

Eissa Ghanem Al Suwaidi

57 2014 Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Oussama El Rifai

47 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board

Hassan Rachad

54 Chief Technical Office of Networks and Systems, Member of the Management Board
» More People

Itissalat Al Maghrib Ste SA News