Iberdrola SA (IBE.MC)
IBE.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.
6.74EUR
9:03am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Jose Ignacio Sanchez Galan
|66
|2006
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Jose Sainz Armada
|58
|Chief Financial and Resources Officer
|
Juan Carlos Rebollo Liceaga
|55
|Director of Administration and Control
|
Pedro Azagra Blazquez
|Director of Corporate Development
|
Rafael Mateu de Ros Cerezo
|2017
|General Counsel
