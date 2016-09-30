Edition:
United Kingdom

Iberdrola SA (IBE.MC)

IBE.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.

6.74EUR
9:03am BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.01 (-0.09%)
Prev Close
€6.75
Open
€6.74
Day's High
€6.78
Day's Low
€6.72
Volume
634,252
Avg. Vol
12,815,706
52-wk High
€7.30
52-wk Low
€5.53

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Jose Ignacio Sanchez Galan

66 2006 Chief Executive Officer, Executive Chairman of the Board

Jose Sainz Armada

58 Chief Financial and Resources Officer

Juan Carlos Rebollo Liceaga

55 Director of Administration and Control

Pedro Azagra Blazquez

Director of Corporate Development

Rafael Mateu de Ros Cerezo

2017 General Counsel
» More People

Iberdrola SA News

» More IBE.MC News