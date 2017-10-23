International Business Machines Corp (IBM.N)
IBM.N on New York Stock Exchange
159.55USD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Virginia Rometty
|59
|2012
|Chairman of the Board, President, Chief Executive Officer
|
Martin Schroeter
|52
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President
|
Michelle Browdy
|53
|2015
|Senior Vice President - Legal and Regulatory Affairs and General Counsel
|
Diane Gherson
|59
|2013
|Senior Vice President - Human Resources
|
Erich Clementi
|58
|2016
|Senior Vice President - IBM Global Markets
