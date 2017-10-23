International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (ICAG.L)
ICAG.L on London Stock Exchange
657.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
657.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
657.00
657.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
9,808,189
9,808,189
52-wk High
672.46
672.46
52-wk Low
394.80
394.80
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Antonio Vazquez Romero
|2010
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
William Walsh
|2010
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Enrique Dupuy de Lome Chavarri
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Andrew Crawley
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer of IAG Cargo’s
|
Alex Cruz
|2016
|Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of British Airways
- Air France KLM reaches pensions deal with KLM staff
- UPDATE 2-Air France KLM reaches pensions deal with KLM staff
- UPDATE 4-EU agrees measure to safeguard carbon market from Brexit
- Travel company TUI plans extra flight capacity after Monarch failure
- UPDATE 1-Travel company TUI plans extra flight capacity after Monarch failure