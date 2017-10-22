ICBC Turkey Bank AS (ICBCT.IS)
ICBCT.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
7.05TRY
22 Oct 2017
7.05TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.51TL (-6.75%)
-0.51TL (-6.75%)
Prev Close
7.56TL
7.56TL
Open
7.56TL
7.56TL
Day's High
7.96TL
7.96TL
Day's Low
6.96TL
6.96TL
Volume
1,510,080
1,510,080
Avg. Vol
10,731,942
10,731,942
52-wk High
8.56TL
8.56TL
52-wk Low
1.32TL
1.32TL
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Gulden Akdemir
|2011
|Vice General Manager - Financial Affairs
|
Ayperi Uras
|2012
|Vice General Manager - Information Technologies and Operations
|
D. Halit Dover
|2005
|Vice General Manager - Foreign Relations Group
|
Bozok Evrenosoglu
|2010
|Vice General Manager - Credits
|
Basbug Samancioglu
|2006
|Vice General Manager - Corporate and Commercial Banking Group