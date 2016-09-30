Indo Count Industries Ltd (ICNT.NS)
ICNT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
114.55INR
11:10am BST
114.55INR
11:10am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs2.40 (+2.14%)
Rs2.40 (+2.14%)
Prev Close
Rs112.15
Rs112.15
Open
Rs113.50
Rs113.50
Day's High
Rs115.85
Rs115.85
Day's Low
Rs110.95
Rs110.95
Volume
1,132,446
1,132,446
Avg. Vol
1,795,323
1,795,323
52-wk High
Rs210.05
Rs210.05
52-wk Low
Rs93.70
Rs93.70
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Anil Jain
|2016
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Dilip Ghorawat
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Amruta Avasare
|2016
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Mohit Jain
|2016
|Managing Director
|
Kailash Lalpuria
|2010
|Executive Director