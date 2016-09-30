ICRA Ltd (ICRA.NS)
ICRA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
3,852.10INR
10:59am BST
3,852.10INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-55.10 (-1.41%)
Rs-55.10 (-1.41%)
Prev Close
Rs3,907.20
Rs3,907.20
Open
Rs3,868.40
Rs3,868.40
Day's High
Rs3,896.50
Rs3,896.50
Day's Low
Rs3,851.35
Rs3,851.35
Volume
803
803
Avg. Vol
2,417
2,417
52-wk High
Rs4,540.00
Rs4,540.00
52-wk Low
Rs3,750.05
Rs3,750.05
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Arun Duggal
|2015
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Naresh Takkar
|51
|2011
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Non-Independent Executive Director
|
Vipul Agarwal
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Jayanta Chatterjee
|2007
|Senior Group Vice President
|
Anjan Ghosh
|2013
|Senior Group Vice President, Chief Rating Officer