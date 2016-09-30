Idea Cellular Ltd (IDEA.NS)
IDEA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
98.40INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.25 (+0.25%)
Prev Close
Rs98.15
Open
Rs99.10
Day's High
Rs100.85
Day's Low
Rs96.60
Volume
29,992,783
Avg. Vol
12,670,973
52-wk High
Rs123.50
52-wk Low
Rs65.80
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kumar Birla
|49
|2006
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Akshaya Moondra
|2016
|Chief Financial Officer, Whole-Time Director
|
Pankaj Kapdeo
|2015
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary, and President (Legal)
|
Himanshu Kapania
|2011
|Managing Director, Director
|
Sanjeev Aga
|65
|2011
|Non-Executive Director
