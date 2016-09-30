Indra Sistemas SA (IDR.MC)
IDR.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.
13.51EUR
9:09am BST
13.51EUR
9:09am BST
Change (% chg)
€0.01 (+0.07%)
€0.01 (+0.07%)
Prev Close
€13.49
€13.49
Open
€13.45
€13.45
Day's High
€13.63
€13.63
Day's Low
€13.44
€13.44
Volume
113,735
113,735
Avg. Vol
582,715
582,715
52-wk High
€14.00
€14.00
52-wk Low
€9.35
€9.35
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Fernando Abril-Martorell Hernandez
|2016
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Javier de Andres Gonzalez
|2011
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Daniel Garcia-Pita Peman
|70
|2009
|Independent Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Javier Lazaro Rodriguez
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
David Heredero
|2017
|Chief Technology Officer - TGP
- BRIEF-Indra to equip Thessaloniki's metro with contactless ticketing systems
- Prisa shareholders to propose Javier Monzon as new chairman - source
- BRIEF-Indra wins contract for Naviair at Billund International Airport
- Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday
- BRIEF-Indra signs 109 mln euro contract with Italian public administration