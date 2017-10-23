Infraestructura Energetica Nova SAB de CV (IENOVA.MX)
IENOVA.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
97.59MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
Carlos Ruiz Sacristan Peman
|67
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer
Arturo Infanzon Favela
|45
|2012
|Chief Operating and Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Director
Gerardo de Santiago Tona
|45
|2010
|Executive Vice President of Operations and Construction
Rene Buentello Carbonell
|48
|2016
|Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Non Member Secretary of the Board
Manuela Molina Peralta
|44
|2010
|Vice President of Finance