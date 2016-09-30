IFB Industries Ltd (IFBI.NS)
IFBI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
890.00INR
10:59am BST
890.00INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-13.85 (-1.53%)
Rs-13.85 (-1.53%)
Prev Close
Rs903.85
Rs903.85
Open
Rs911.75
Rs911.75
Day's High
Rs920.00
Rs920.00
Day's Low
Rs878.60
Rs878.60
Volume
47,327
47,327
Avg. Vol
44,193
44,193
52-wk High
Rs949.00
Rs949.00
52-wk Low
Rs365.00
Rs365.00
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Bijon Nag
|70
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Bikram Nag
|39
|2008
|Joint Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
A. Nag
|2014
|President - IFB Automotive Pvt Ltd
|
K. R. Krishna Prasad
|2013
|CEO - Bangalore Engineering Factory
|
Rajshankar Ray
|2013
|CEO - Home Appliances Division