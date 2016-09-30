Edition:
United Kingdom

Intact Financial Corp (IFC.TO)

IFC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

104.88CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.48 (+0.46%)
Prev Close
$104.40
Open
$104.47
Day's High
$105.30
Day's Low
$104.47
Volume
191,632
Avg. Vol
222,604
52-wk High
$105.30
52-wk Low
$90.00

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Claude Dussault

62 2008 Independent Chairman of the Board

Charles Brindamour

46 2011 Chief Executive Officer, Director

Louis Marcotte

2013 Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President

Jean-Francois Blais

2011 President of Intact Insurance

Louis Gagnon

2013 President - Service and Distribution
Intact Financial Corp News

