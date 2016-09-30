Intact Financial Corp (IFC.TO)
IFC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
104.88CAD
9:00pm BST
104.88CAD
Change (% chg)
$0.48 (+0.46%)
Prev Close
$104.40
Open
$104.47
Day's High
$105.30
Day's Low
$104.47
Volume
191,632
Avg. Vol
222,604
52-wk High
$105.30
52-wk Low
$90.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Claude Dussault
|62
|2008
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Charles Brindamour
|46
|2011
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Louis Marcotte
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President
|
Jean-Francois Blais
|2011
|President of Intact Insurance
|
Louis Gagnon
|2013
|President - Service and Distribution
