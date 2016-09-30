IFCI Ltd (IFCI.NS)
IFCI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
22.80INR
11:10am BST
22.80INR
11:10am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.30 (+1.33%)
Rs0.30 (+1.33%)
Prev Close
Rs22.50
Rs22.50
Open
Rs22.55
Rs22.55
Day's High
Rs23.00
Rs23.00
Day's Low
Rs22.50
Rs22.50
Volume
3,947,863
3,947,863
Avg. Vol
6,151,359
6,151,359
52-wk High
Rs33.45
Rs33.45
52-wk Low
Rs20.60
Rs20.60
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Emandi Rao
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director
|
Rupa Sarkar
|2009
|Senior Associate Vice President, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Rajeev Ahluwalia
|Vice President, General Manager
|
Rajeev Arora
|2013
|Vice President, General Manager
|
Biswajit Banerjee
|2013
|Vice President, General Manager
- BRIEF-IFCI seeks shareholders' nod to offer securities worth up to 50 bln rupees
- BRIEF-IFCI sells 24 pct stake in Tourism Finance Corp of India
- BRIEF-IFCI approves sale of 4.2 mln shares of NSE
- BRIEF-Tourism Finance Corp says co has no knowledge about any prospective buyer
- BRIEF-IFCI appoints Emandi Sankara Rao as MD & CEO