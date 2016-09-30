Edition:
United Kingdom

IFCI Ltd (IFCI.NS)

IFCI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

22.80INR
11:10am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.30 (+1.33%)
Prev Close
Rs22.50
Open
Rs22.55
Day's High
Rs23.00
Day's Low
Rs22.50
Volume
3,947,863
Avg. Vol
6,151,359
52-wk High
Rs33.45
52-wk Low
Rs20.60

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Emandi Rao

2017 Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director

Rupa Sarkar

2009 Senior Associate Vice President, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Rajeev Ahluwalia

Vice President, General Manager

Rajeev Arora

2013 Vice President, General Manager

Biswajit Banerjee

2013 Vice President, General Manager
IFCI Ltd News

