Interfor Corp (IFP.TO)
IFP.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
21.86CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.69 (+3.26%)
Prev Close
$21.17
Open
$21.26
Day's High
$21.95
Day's Low
$21.26
Volume
237,760
Avg. Vol
199,361
52-wk High
$21.95
52-wk Low
$13.49
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
E. Lawrence Sauder
|64
|2008
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Duncan Davies
|66
|2000
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
John Horning
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Barton Bender
|2015
|Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing
|
Martin Juravsky
|2015
|Senior Vice President - Corporate Development and Strategy
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises, led by financials as U.S.-N.Korea tensions ease
- CANADA STOCKS-TSX rallies as N. Korea tensions ease; financials lead
- BRIEF-Interfor Q2 earnings per share C$0.35
- UPDATE 3-U.S. slaps dumping duties on Canadian wood, Ottawa vows to fight
- BRIEF-Canadian government says it will vigorously defend lumber industry