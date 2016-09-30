Edition:
United Kingdom

Interfor Corp (IFP.TO)

IFP.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

21.86CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.69 (+3.26%)
Prev Close
$21.17
Open
$21.26
Day's High
$21.95
Day's Low
$21.26
Volume
237,760
Avg. Vol
199,361
52-wk High
$21.95
52-wk Low
$13.49

Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.

For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.

Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.

Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:

  • ownership
  • filings
  • deals
  • private equity
  • third-party document and information retrieval
  • estimates
  • fundamentals
  • economics
  • events
  • news
  • and much, much more…

Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.

People

Name Age Since Current Position

E. Lawrence Sauder

64 2008 Independent Chairman of the Board

Duncan Davies

66 2000 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

John Horning

2015 Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President

Barton Bender

2015 Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing

Martin Juravsky

2015 Senior Vice President - Corporate Development and Strategy
» More People

Interfor Corp News

» More IFP.TO News