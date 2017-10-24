Infineon Technologies AG (IFXGn.DE)
IFXGn.DE on Xetra
22.60EUR
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Wolfgang Mayrhuber
|70
|2011
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Reinhard Ploss
|60
|2012
|Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Johann Dechant
|51
|2015
|Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative
|
Dominik Asam
|47
|2011
|Member of the Management Board, Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Helmut Gassel
|52
|2016
|Chief Marketing Officer, Member of the Management Board
