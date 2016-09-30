Igarashi Motors India Ltd (IGAM.NS)
IGAM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
874.25INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-6.95 (-0.79%)
Prev Close
Rs881.20
Open
Rs889.00
Day's High
Rs889.00
Day's Low
Rs865.00
Volume
14,557
Avg. Vol
28,268
52-wk High
Rs1,124.70
52-wk Low
Rs654.00
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
P. Dinakara Babu
|2012
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
P. Mukund
|56
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
R. Chandrasekaran
|Head - Finance
|
Akhil Awasthi
|49
|2016
|Additional Non-Executive Director
|
Eva Maria Rosa Schork
|51
|2016
|Additional Non-Executive Director