IGM Financial Inc (IGM.TO)
IGM.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
45.41CAD
9:00pm BST
45.41CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.09 (-0.20%)
$-0.09 (-0.20%)
Prev Close
$45.50
$45.50
Open
$45.50
$45.50
Day's High
$45.68
$45.68
Day's Low
$45.33
$45.33
Volume
205,702
205,702
Avg. Vol
187,588
187,588
52-wk High
$45.82
$45.82
52-wk Low
$35.16
$35.16
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
R. Jeffrey Orr
|58
|2012
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Jeffrey Carney
|54
|2016
|President, Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Kevin Regan
|2012
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President
|
Barry McInerney
|54
|2016
|President, Chief Executive Officer of Mackenzie Investments
|
Donald MacDonald
|2014
|Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary
