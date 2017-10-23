Edition:
United Kingdom

Iguatemi Empresa de Shopping Centers SA (IGTA3.SA)

IGTA3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

39.95BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -1.26 (-3.06%)
Prev Close
R$ 41.21
Open
R$ 41.10
Day's High
R$ 41.10
Day's Low
R$ 39.77
Volume
883,100
Avg. Vol
993,079
52-wk High
R$ 42.44
52-wk Low
R$ 25.36

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Carlos Francisco Ribeiro Jereissati

66 2006 Chairman of the Board

Carlos Francisco Jereissati

2007 Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board, Director

Cristina Betts

43 2008 Chief Financial Officer, Investor Relations Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Charles Krell

2005 Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Dilene Rodrigues Teixeira

2005 Chief Legal Officer, Member of the Executive Board
Iguatemi Empresa de Shopping Centers SA News

