Innogy SE (IGY.DE)

IGY.DE on Xetra

39.97EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.17 (+0.41%)
Prev Close
€39.81
Open
€39.99
Day's High
€40.87
Day's Low
€39.75
Volume
339,717
Avg. Vol
357,905
52-wk High
€40.87
52-wk Low
€30.12

People

Name Age Since Current Position

Werner Brandt

63 2016 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Peter Terium

53 2016 Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Frank Bsirske

65 2016 Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative

Bernhard Guenther

50 2016 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Hans Buenting

52 2016 Chief Operating Officer Renewables, Member of the Executive Board
