InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L)
IHG.L on London Stock Exchange
4,071.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
4,071.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
4,071.00
4,071.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
655,344
655,344
52-wk High
4,492.00
4,492.00
52-wk Low
3,088.63
3,088.63
Get access to over 18 million research reports from over 1,700 sources.
For several years, Reuters.com has provided analyst research reports for downloading. In an effort to streamline our website, analyst research will now be available from our dedicated page for Thomson Reuters On Demand, and the Reuters service will discontinue as of September 30, 2016.
Thomson Reuters On Demand provides over 18 million research reports from 1,700 sources.
Moreover, Thomson Reuters On Demand offers fast and cost-effective solutions that would allow you to retrieve information on:
- ownership
- filings
- deals
- private equity
- third-party document and information retrieval
- estimates
- fundamentals
- economics
- events
- news
- and much, much more…
Click here to request a report and the team of expert analysts will get back to you shortly, to ensure you get the report you need.
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Patrick Cescau
|68
|2013
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Keith Barr
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Angela Brav
|2011
|Chief Executive Officer - Europe
|
Elie Maalouf
|2015
|Chief Executive Officer - Americas
- Hotelier IHG says hurricanes hit revenue growth in Americas
- Hotelier IHG says hurricanes hit revenue growth in Americas
- CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Hotelier IHG says hurricanes hit revenue growth in Americas
- CORRECTED-Hotelier IHG reports revenue growth slowdown in Americas after hurricanes
- UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 20
- Should you buy these 3 stocks after today's updates?
- Sky high margins prove franchising is a winner for Domino's Pizza Group plc, Fevertree Drinks plc and InterContinental Hotels Group plc
- Is it all downhill from here for Burberry Group plc, InterContinental Hotels Group plc and International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA?
- Is it too risky to buy Intercontinental Hotels Group plc and Rightmove plc right now?
- Should you buy Interserve plc, Smurfit Kappa Group plc Ord Eur0.001 and InterContinental Hotels Group plc following today's updates?
- Are Anglo American plc, AstraZeneca plc and Intercontinental Hotels Group plc the FTSE's hottest takeover targets?