Ihlas Holding AS (IHLAS.IS)
IHLAS.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
0.63TRY
22 Oct 2017
0.63TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.00TL (+0.00%)
0.00TL (+0.00%)
Prev Close
0.63TL
0.63TL
Open
0.63TL
0.63TL
Day's High
0.64TL
0.64TL
Day's Low
0.61TL
0.61TL
Volume
40,811,659
40,811,659
Avg. Vol
59,226,479
59,226,479
52-wk High
0.73TL
0.73TL
52-wk Low
0.25TL
0.25TL
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ahmet Oren
|43
|2014
|Chairman of the Board, General Manager
|
Kani Bozbay
|2014
|Chairman of the Management Board
|
Zeki Celep
|76
|2014
|Vice Chairman of the Board
|
Abdullah Tugcu
|2015
|Vice General Manager - Finance and Financial Affairs, Executive Member of the Board
|
Mahmut Aydin
|58
|2015
|Vice General Manager - Accounting, Executive Member of the Board for Financial Affairs